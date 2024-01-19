Greenville Tragedy: Man Murders Mother and Partner, Dies in Standoff

In a grim tale that unfolded on the 17th of January, Gary Pratt Whitten, a 36-year-old from Greenville, South Carolina, claimed the lives of his mother and partner before meeting his own violent end. The victims, Kelli Whitten, and Anissa Henderson, both 55, were found dead in their home following a fire, their bodies bearing the horrific signs of blunt force trauma inflicted with multiple tools.

A Violation of Trust and Law

Whitten, who was under house arrest for pending domestic violence charges, violated the terms of his confinement by spending the night with Henderson on January 16. His monitored ankle bracelet, a supposed safeguard, was tampered with mere seconds before the 911 dispatch received a call about the blazing inferno that was once a home. Sentinel, the monitoring company responsible for Whitten's ankle bracelet, unfortunately, failed to report the house arrest violation before the fire alert.

A Fiery End to a Tragic Tale

After committing the atrocious act, Whitten set the house on fire in an attempt to obliterate evidence of his heinous crime. He then fled the scene in a stolen truck, but his escape was short-lived. Authorities quickly traced him to Landrum, a nearby town, where a tense standoff ensued. Displaying a firearm, Whitten left the deputies with no choice but to respond with lethal force. He was fatally shot, marking a bloody end to a day of horror.

Identification and Investigation

Whitten's identity was confirmed by matching his fingerprints to those in a state database from a previous arrest. The Greenville County Coroner's Office conducted autopsies on the victims, their cause of death pending further testing. Investigations into the incident continue, with authorities working tirelessly to piece together the chilling puzzle that left two women dead and a community in shock.