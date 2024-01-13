Greenup County Duo Indicted for Child Murder: A Horrific Crime Unveiled

Two residents of Greenup County, Kentucky, have been indicted on murder charges in connection with the death of a 5-year-old child. Identified as Rachel Waddell, 36, and Christopher Stiltner, 38, the pair were arrested at an Oak Street residence in Wurtland, the same location where the child’s tragic end occurred. The case was brought to the attention of the Kentucky State Police (KSP) in June last year.

Unveiling the Horror

According to the KSP, Waddell and Stiltner are charged with inflicting blunt force injuries on the child between June 1-17, 2023. The detailed investigation that unfolded in the subsequent months led to the presentation of the case before the Greenup County Grand Jury. The compelling evidence resulted in the grand jury issuing indictment warrants for the duo.

The Arrest and Aftermath

Following the indictment, both Waddell and Stiltner were apprehended without any resistance. They are now held at the Greenup County Detention Center, awaiting further legal proceedings. The charges reflect the severity of the crime committed, marking a grim reminder of the importance of child safety and the role of law enforcement in ensuring justice.

