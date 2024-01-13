en English
Crime

Greenup County Duo Indicted for Child Murder: A Horrific Crime Unveiled

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:33 am EST
Greenup County Duo Indicted for Child Murder: A Horrific Crime Unveiled

Two residents of Greenup County, Kentucky, have been indicted on murder charges in connection with the death of a 5-year-old child. Identified as Rachel Waddell, 36, and Christopher Stiltner, 38, the pair were arrested at an Oak Street residence in Wurtland, the same location where the child’s tragic end occurred. The case was brought to the attention of the Kentucky State Police (KSP) in June last year.

Unveiling the Horror

According to the KSP, Waddell and Stiltner are charged with inflicting blunt force injuries on the child between June 1-17, 2023. The detailed investigation that unfolded in the subsequent months led to the presentation of the case before the Greenup County Grand Jury. The compelling evidence resulted in the grand jury issuing indictment warrants for the duo.

The Arrest and Aftermath

Following the indictment, both Waddell and Stiltner were apprehended without any resistance. They are now held at the Greenup County Detention Center, awaiting further legal proceedings. The charges reflect the severity of the crime committed, marking a grim reminder of the importance of child safety and the role of law enforcement in ensuring justice.

Other Cases in Focus

In related news, Alashia Brown, a 24-year-old mother from Lexington, Kentucky, is facing a potential five-year prison sentence in connection with her 2-year-old son’s fentanyl overdose. Brown has signed a plea deal to plead guilty to reckless homicide after she found her son unconscious with a fentanyl pill next to him. She now faces up to 5 years in prison and restitution of $6,420 for the crime. Meanwhile, a 13-year-old Woodland teen is in custody, facing trial proceedings for causing a three-car crash that claimed two lives and injured several others.

Crime Law United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

