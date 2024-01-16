Green Bay Police Department Seeks Public Help to Locate Missing Endangered Man

The Green Bay Police Department is fervently seeking public assistance as they search for a missing 67-year-old man, Lonnie Eagle. Eagle, a resident of the city, was reported missing on Monday, January 15, and is considered endangered given the harsh winter conditions.

Details of the Disappearance

Lonnie Eagle was last seen on Sunday, January 14, in the vicinity of Velp Avenue and Atkinson Drive in Green Bay, a location on the city's west side. Despite extensive efforts, there have been no subsequent sightings of Eagle or any additional details regarding his disappearance.

Public Appeal for Assistance

The Green Bay Police Department is appealing to the public for any information that could aid in locating Eagle. The authorities have provided a description of Eagle to aid in his identification: he stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs around 167 pounds, and has distinctive gray hair and hazel eyes. On the day he disappeared, he was seen wearing a black hooded jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes.

How to Help

Anyone who might have seen Lonnie Eagle or has any information about his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Green Bay Police Department at (920) 448-3200. The police are hoping that with public cooperation, they can expedite the search and ensure Eagle's safe return.