Greed Over Land Leads to Two Fatal Attacks on Elders in Uttar Pradesh, India

In the quiet of Uttar Pradesh, India, Friday night unfolded a grim tale of familial disputes turning fatal. Two separate incidents, both linked by underlying property disputes, bore witness to the tragic end of two elderly individuals, each a victim of their kin’s greed.

The Bijnor Tragedy

In Bijnor, a 60-year-old woman named Feroza Khatun fell prey to violence at the hands of her own daughter-in-law, a 30-year-old woman named Ujama. At the heart of this conflict lay a plot of agricultural land, the legal rights to which Khatun refused to transfer to her son Danish, Ujama’s husband. In a fit of rage, Ujama took an axe to her mother-in-law, leading to Khatun’s untimely demise. The Bijnor police, acting swiftly on the incident, arrested Ujama and recovered the axe used in the vicious attack.

Parallel Incident in Aligarh

As if echoing the brutality in Bijnor, another elderly individual in Aligarh met a similar fate. Ramesh Chand, aged 65, was beaten to a merciless death. While no arrests have been made in this case so far, the police have rounded up suspects. Like Khatun’s murder, the motive behind Chand’s killing is believed to be a property-related dispute.

Unmasking the Greed

While incidents of crime are not uncommon, it is the nature of these cases that is deeply unsettling. The tragic deaths of Khatun and Chand highlight the extent to which the lust for property can drive individuals to commit heinous acts, even against their own family. While Khatun’s murderer has been apprehended, justice for Chand is still on the horizon. As the investigations continue, one can only hope that these incidents serve as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of unchecked greed and familial discord.