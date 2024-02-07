Greater Noida Shocked: Two Held for Murder of Businessman's Teenage Son

A shroud of grief and outrage hangs over Bilaspur town in Greater Noida, as the police announced the arrest of two individuals, including a juvenile, for their alleged involvement in the murder of Vaibhav Singhal, the teenage son of a local businessman. The grim news comes seven days after Vaibhav went missing, with the suspects—19-year-old Maj Pathan and a 15-year-old juvenile—reportedly confessing to the crime.

Advertisment

Disappearance and Discovery

Vaibhav's father, Aruj Singhal, had lodged a missing person complaint, leading to the launch of a police investigation and filing of an FIR under section 363 of the Indian Penal Code. Despite the intense search, the teenager's body remains to be found, believed to be discarded in the Khareli canal by the suspects. The absence of Vaibhav's remains has only fueled the anxiety and anticipation of a town in mourning.

A Town in Protest

Advertisment

The chilling revelation of Vaibhav's murder has sent shockwaves through the community. The local traders have shown solidarity with the bereaved family, closing their businesses in protest and demanding severe punishment for the accused. The tight-knit community of Bilaspur is determined to ensure that justice is served for their young townsman.

The Capture

The suspects' arrest was not without a struggle. A gunfight ensued between the police and the accused, resulting in one suspect being shot in the leg. The elusive juvenile initially escaped but was later captured during a combing operation by the police. The victim's iPhone, a crucial piece of evidence, was recovered from the suspects, solidifying their connection to the crime.

The expected motive behind this cold-blooded murder is a personal disagreement, a conflict that escalated to a point of no return, leading to an innocent life being tragically cut short. With the suspects in custody and a town united in their call for justice, the investigation into Vaibhav's untimely death continues.