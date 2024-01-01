en English
Crime

Greater Manchester Police Officer Charged with Child Sexual Assault and Misconduct

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:22 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 8:28 am EST
Greater Manchester Police Officer Charged with Child Sexual Assault and Misconduct

The Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer, PC Dean Dempster, has been charged with sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13, and misconduct in a public office. The 34-year-old officer, based in the Oldham division, has been suspended from duty following these charges. He is scheduled to appear at the Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court.

Charges Against the Officer

PC Dean Dempster, a serving officer with the GMP, is facing serious charges. He is accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13. Alongside this, he is also facing charges of misconduct in a public office. The charges have led to the officer being suspended from his duties and remanded into custody.

Court Proceedings and Suspension

Dempster is scheduled to appear before the Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court. The GMP has taken immediate action in response to the charges. Dempster has been suspended from duty, with the force stating that any internal misconduct proceedings will be held in abeyance until the criminal proceedings have concluded.

Greater Manchester Police’s Response

In response to the charges against Dempster, the GMP has suspended him from duty. The force has also stated that any internal proceedings related to misconduct will not proceed until the conclusion of the criminal proceedings. This action by the GMP underscores their commitment to ensuring due process and their zero-tolerance policy towards such grave allegations.

Crime United Kingdom
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

