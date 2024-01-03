Greater Manchester Police Intensify Manhunt for Four Wanted Men

Greater Manchester Police, in a bid to tighten the noose around four wanted men, have issued a public statement about their ongoing manhunt. Despite numerous attempts to capture these criminals, they remain elusive, their whereabouts unknown. Chief Superintendent Steph Parker of the Bolton Division issued a stern warning, cautioning anyone aiding these individuals in evading justice.

Four Individuals on the Loose

The men in question are Warren Spencer, Anthony Webb, Craig Stanton, and Wesley Southern. All four are wanted on recall to prison for various offenses. Cade Marshall is sought for assault, Jordan Hanson for threats and criminal damage, Lee Barr for breaking parole, and Ajay Wilkinson for breach of a court order. The Greater Manchester Police have released their mugshots and details to facilitate their identification.

Public Called Upon to Assist

The authorities, while urging the public to report any sightings or information that could aid in the arrest of these individuals, have also warned against direct engagement due to potential risks. The public can share information through the police’s social media pages, by calling 999, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 0800 555 111.

Legal Repercussions Await Aiders and Abetters

Chief Superintendent Parker issued a somber warning to those aiding the wanted men, stating that they would face arrest, possible court action, and a criminal record. The firm stance taken by the Greater Manchester Police exemplifies their commitment to ensuring justice and maintaining law and order within their jurisdiction.