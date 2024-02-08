Grandmother Pleads 'No Contest' to Manslaughter in Grandchild's Starvation Death

Henrietta H. Stone, a 66-year-old grandmother from Hilo, has entered a 'no contest' plea for the 2016 death of her 9-year-old granddaughter, Shaelynn Lehano-Stone. This tragic event has resurfaced, drawing attention to the grim reality of child neglect and the fatal consequences it can bear.

A Grim Tale Unfolds

The case revolves around the unfortunate demise of Shaelynn, discovered unconscious at her home by emergency responders. She later succumbed, with the cause of death being attributed to starvation. At the time of the incident, Stone had custody of her, casting a dark shadow on the responsibilities and actions of caregivers.

Stone is the last of three individuals to be charged in connection to this case. The child's parents, Tiffany Stone and Kevin Lehano, were earlier convicted of Manslaughter in 2021. They were handed down sentences of two years in jail and 10 years probation, respectively. The judicial system's pursuit of justice in this case, however, does not end there.

Presently held on a $100,000 bail, Stone awaits sentencing on April 16. The charge of Manslaughter carries the potential of a 20-year prison term or 10-years probation, along with up to two years in jail. Prosecutors seek the maximum penalty for Stone, reflecting the severity of the crime committed and the quest for justice for the innocent victim, Shaelynn.