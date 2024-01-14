Grand Forks Man Sentenced for Multiple Indecent Exposure Incidents

Brady Christian Rarick, a 30-year-old resident of Grand Forks, has been sentenced to six months of incarceration following a series of indecent exposure incidents that unfolded in May and June. The episodes involved Rarick exposing himself to juvenile girls on different occasions, a behavior that attracted significant legal repercussions.

A Trail of Indecent Exposures

Rarick was charged with one count of Class C felony indecent exposure, an incident that occurred within 50 feet of a school, and three counts of Class A misdemeanor indecent exposure. In these instances, he was reported to have driven past the young girls, thrusting his body upward to expose his genitals. One such incident notably occurred near Holy Family School.

Sentence and Probation

In addition to the half-year sentence, Rarick is slated to serve his time at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center, followed by five years of supervised probation. This sentence reflects the gravity of his actions, aiming to ensure the safety of the community while offering a chance for rehabilitation.

Further Legal Proceedings

However, Rarick’s legal challenges are far from over. He has been charged with gross misdemeanor indecent exposure in relation to a similar incident in East Grand Forks. A pre-trial hearing for this case has been set for January 18, potentially adding to Rarick’s legal penalties.