Grafton Woman Charged with Arson: A Tale of Fire, Deception, and a Troubling Past

Ashten Teets, a 31-year-old woman from Grafton, has been charged with arson in connection with a fire that occurred on December 1st in Taylor County, West Virginia. The incident took place at a residence on Bentridge Road near Thornton, inflicting significant damage to the property and extending to a field and vehicle owned by others.

Investigation and Arrest

Teets was arrested on January 26, following an intensive investigation conducted by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office and the Taylor County Sheriff's Office. The evidence, including witness accounts and footage of a maroon Buick - which Teets admitted to owning - leaving the site of the fire, implicated her in the crime.

The Crime and Its Cover-Up

Teets attempted to fabricate an alibi by acquiring duplicate receipts with manipulated timestamps and using a burner phone to send messages to her boyfriend. However, during her interrogation by the Philippi Police Department, she confessed to visiting the residence with the sole intention of setting it ablaze and admitted to igniting the fire on a carport's pole.

A Troubling Past

Prior to this incident, Teets faced charges in 2022 for abusive behavior towards her one-month-old baby in Kanawha County. She was also diagnosed with Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a mental health disorder where a caregiver fakes or induces illness in a person under their care for attention or sympathy. Currently, Teets is being held at the North Central Regional Jail with a bond set at $100,000 cash or surety.