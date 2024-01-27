Goshen Resident Pleads Guilty to Felony DWI, Injures Warwick Mayor

Matthew Labar, a 42-year-old Goshen resident, has admitted guilt in a felony Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) case after causing injury to Warwick Mayor, Michael Newhard, in a series of accidents that occurred in Warwick, New York, on July 29, 2023. The incident has once again highlighted the danger of drunk driving, underscoring the need for continued vigilance and stricter enforcement of related laws.

High Intoxication and Multiple Collisions

According to court records, Labar was seen staggering on Main Street of Warwick, a clear sign of severe intoxication. Noticing his condition, Mayor Newhard approached to extend his help. However, Labar managed to start his vehicle and attempted to drive away, causing Newhard to hang out of the window. In his impaired state, Labar collided with several parked cars before his reckless course was finally halted.

The Intervention of US Park Police

Labar's dangerous escapade was brought to an end by a United States Park Police officer who intervened and detained him until the Warwick Police arrived. Upon testing, it was found that Labar's blood alcohol content (BAC) was 0.33%, a figure alarmingly over four times the legal limit of 0.08%. The incident underscores the significant risk posed by highly intoxicated drivers, not only to themselves but also to innocent bystanders and public officials like Mayor Newhard.

Legal Consequences and Mayor's Injuries

As part of the plea deal, Labar is facing a prison sentence ranging from one to three years. His sentencing is set for April 12, 2024. Meanwhile, Mayor Newhard suffered minor injuries due to the incident, a close brush with a potentially more severe outcome. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the immediate and long-term consequences of drunk driving, and the pressing need for continuous efforts to curb such reckless behavior.