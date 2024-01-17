Gosaiganj Traffic Constable's Close Shave with Death: Driver Arrested

In an alarming incident that unfolded in Gosaiganj town, a traffic constable named Yogesh narrowly escaped a potentially fatal encounter with an aggressive motorist on Tuesday night. The constable was performing his duty at the intersection police post, controlling the flow of vehicles to ensure a group of children's safe crossing, when his life took a sudden, dangerous turn.

Unforeseen Peril on Duty

Despite Yogesh's clear instructions to halt, a car, driven by Anil Singh, bore down on him with alarming speed. With no time to evade the rapidly approaching vehicle, Yogesh was forced to make a split-second decision that likely saved his life - he jumped onto the car's bonnet.

A Kilometer of Terror

Clutching onto the car's bonnet, the constable was carried for a terrifying kilometer before the car finally halted at a closed railway gate. This unexpected pause in the horrendous journey gave Yogesh the opportunity to escape from his precarious position.

Swift Action by Local Police

Following the incident, the local police swung into action, successfully identifying and arresting the driver. Anil Singh has been charged and is presently in custody, as confirmed by the SHO of Gosaiganj, Mahendra Shukla.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the perils that traffic constables face daily while ensuring public safety. It also underscores the importance of adherence to traffic rules and respect for law enforcement personnel, highlighting that reckless driving not only endangers the driver but also poses a grave threat to others.