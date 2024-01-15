Gordon Gault Case Verdict: Teenagers Acquitted of Murder, Convicted for Manslaughter

In a landmark ruling, teenagers Carlos Neto and Lawson Natty, both 18, were convicted for their roles in the fatal wounding of 14-year-old Gordon Gault in Newcastle's Westend in November 2022. The charges of murder levied against them, however, were dismissed, with the court convicting them on grounds of manslaughter. Furthermore, they were found guilty of unlawfully wounding another boy, although charges for wounding with intent were dismissed.

Acquittals and Aftermath

The court also heard cases against Benedict Mbala, Daniel Lacerda, and two minors who were acquitted of all charges. The incident, a grim reminder of the escalating violence among local youths, involved a machete attack by Neto, seemingly an act of self-defense. As the court delved into the prior violent events, the planning of a revenge attack in Elswick Park, and the subsequent altercation that led to Gordon's death, the case took on a tragic hue.

Reactions and Consequences

Gordon's mother, Dionne Barrett, mourned the loss of her son, who she lovingly referred to as a 'big softy' with a 'heart of gold'. Detective Chief Inspector Matt Steel weighed in on the case, highlighting the horrifying consequences of the teenagers' choice to resort to violence. He lamented the tragic nature of the event that claimed a young life, underscoring the need for urgent action to curb such incidents.

CCTV Footage and Drill Rap Lyrics

Adding a chilling dimension to the case, CCTV footage detailed the movements of the involved parties before and after the stabbing. In the wake of the crime, there were attempts to destroy evidence, and the defendants penned drill rap lyrics seemingly celebrating the violence. These lyrics, however, were claimed to be exaggerations rather than a reflection of reality. Sentencing for Neto and Natty is currently scheduled for March 8, marking a somber end to a case that has captivated and horrified the nation.