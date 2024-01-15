Google Revises Policies to Ban AI-Generated Images of Deceased Minors

In a landmark move, Google has revised its policies to expedite the removal of AI-generated images of deceased minors from its platforms. This decision comes in response to a heart-wrenching plea from Denise Fergus, mother of the late James Bulger.

The tragic story of James Bulger, a two-year-old child abducted and brutally murdered by two ten-year-olds, Jon Venables and Robert Thompson, sent shockwaves throughout the United Kingdom in 1993. In recent times, the distressing resurgence of AI-generated images of James on various online platforms has caused immense anguish to his bereaved family.

The Power of a Mother’s Plea

Denise Fergus waged a relentless campaign against the unauthorised use of her son’s images, leading Google to reconsider its terms and conditions. The technology giant has now altered its policies to incorporate the removal of such content from its search engine and affiliated sites, including YouTube.

The new guidelines state that material considered insensitive, such as AI-generated simulations of deceased minors or victims of major violent crimes, will be promptly eradicated. The creators of such content will receive stern warnings, and repeat offenders within three months may face account termination.

AI and Ethical Boundaries

The controversy surrounding the Bulger case has brought to light a deeply concerning trend in the realm of Artificial Intelligence. AI-generated content of missing or murdered children, and individuals simulating Holocaust victims, has been proliferating on social media platforms, raising serious ethical questions.

TikTok, where the AI-generated videos of James first surfaced, has previously stated that it prohibits synthetic media depicting young individuals and actively eliminates such content.

Justice for James

Denise Fergus welcomed Google’s move as a significant stride towards safeguarding the memories of those no longer with us. She expressed relief and gratitude, urging for stringent enforcement and continuous vigilance to prevent further distress to grieving families.

The tragic case of James Bulger involved Venables and Thompson leading him away from his mother, torturing him, and eventually leaving him on railway tracks. As a result, the two boys became the youngest murderers in modern British history. Venables has since been incarcerated multiple times for child sex offences.