en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Google Revises Policies to Ban AI-Generated Images of Deceased Minors

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:30 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 3:43 am EST
Google Revises Policies to Ban AI-Generated Images of Deceased Minors

In a landmark move, Google has revised its policies to expedite the removal of AI-generated images of deceased minors from its platforms. This decision comes in response to a heart-wrenching plea from Denise Fergus, mother of the late James Bulger.

The tragic story of James Bulger, a two-year-old child abducted and brutally murdered by two ten-year-olds, Jon Venables and Robert Thompson, sent shockwaves throughout the United Kingdom in 1993. In recent times, the distressing resurgence of AI-generated images of James on various online platforms has caused immense anguish to his bereaved family.

The Power of a Mother’s Plea

Denise Fergus waged a relentless campaign against the unauthorised use of her son’s images, leading Google to reconsider its terms and conditions. The technology giant has now altered its policies to incorporate the removal of such content from its search engine and affiliated sites, including YouTube.

The new guidelines state that material considered insensitive, such as AI-generated simulations of deceased minors or victims of major violent crimes, will be promptly eradicated. The creators of such content will receive stern warnings, and repeat offenders within three months may face account termination.

AI and Ethical Boundaries

The controversy surrounding the Bulger case has brought to light a deeply concerning trend in the realm of Artificial Intelligence. AI-generated content of missing or murdered children, and individuals simulating Holocaust victims, has been proliferating on social media platforms, raising serious ethical questions.

TikTok, where the AI-generated videos of James first surfaced, has previously stated that it prohibits synthetic media depicting young individuals and actively eliminates such content.

Justice for James

Denise Fergus welcomed Google’s move as a significant stride towards safeguarding the memories of those no longer with us. She expressed relief and gratitude, urging for stringent enforcement and continuous vigilance to prevent further distress to grieving families.

The tragic case of James Bulger involved Venables and Thompson leading him away from his mother, torturing him, and eventually leaving him on railway tracks. As a result, the two boys became the youngest murderers in modern British history. Venables has since been incarcerated multiple times for child sex offences.

0
Crime Social Issues United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
3 mins ago
Police Raid Ex-Bishop's Residence Amidst Child Sex Abuse Investigation
On a quiet street in Broome, Western Australia, a property owned by the Catholic Church and formerly the residence of ex-Bishop Christopher Saunders, finds itself in the public eye. Child abuse detectives, laden with storage containers, have descended upon the property on Piggott Way, a symbol of the Catholic Church’s ongoing struggle with child sex
Police Raid Ex-Bishop's Residence Amidst Child Sex Abuse Investigation
Liverpool Man Among Six Arrested for Alleged Plot to Disrupt London Stock Exchange
5 mins ago
Liverpool Man Among Six Arrested for Alleged Plot to Disrupt London Stock Exchange
Rochdale Grooming Scandal: Report Reveals Systemic Failures by Police and Council
9 mins ago
Rochdale Grooming Scandal: Report Reveals Systemic Failures by Police and Council
Desperate Parents Beg for Rescue of Kidnapped Children in Gwagwalada, Nigeria
5 mins ago
Desperate Parents Beg for Rescue of Kidnapped Children in Gwagwalada, Nigeria
Viral Collision on Ratchada Road: Abandoned Sedan Sparks Alcohol Speculation
5 mins ago
Viral Collision on Ratchada Road: Abandoned Sedan Sparks Alcohol Speculation
Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief Stresses Public Cooperation in Drug War
5 mins ago
Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief Stresses Public Cooperation in Drug War
Latest Headlines
World News
Iftikhar Ahmed's Outburst: A Deeper Dive into Athlete-Fan Interactions
8 seconds
Iftikhar Ahmed's Outburst: A Deeper Dive into Athlete-Fan Interactions
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 mins
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
Black Stars Stumble in AFCON 2023 Qualifier Against Cape Verde: A Detailed Review
4 mins
Black Stars Stumble in AFCON 2023 Qualifier Against Cape Verde: A Detailed Review
Surfing Icons Dive into Wine Industry with Sustainable Brand, Revelshine
4 mins
Surfing Icons Dive into Wine Industry with Sustainable Brand, Revelshine
Essendon's Shift in Mindset Fuels Pre-Season Resurgence
4 mins
Essendon's Shift in Mindset Fuels Pre-Season Resurgence
Turkish Parliament Reconvenes: Crucial Briefings and Vote on Terrorism on the Agenda
4 mins
Turkish Parliament Reconvenes: Crucial Briefings and Vote on Terrorism on the Agenda
Naomh Conaill Gears Up for Ulster Semi-Final; Jim McGuinness's Ban Rescinded
5 mins
Naomh Conaill Gears Up for Ulster Semi-Final; Jim McGuinness's Ban Rescinded
Alexis Mac Allister: Team Spirit and Unity Fuel Liverpool FC's Aspirations
5 mins
Alexis Mac Allister: Team Spirit and Unity Fuel Liverpool FC's Aspirations
Barcelona Legends Reunite at Inter Miami: A New Chapter in MLS
7 mins
Barcelona Legends Reunite at Inter Miami: A New Chapter in MLS
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 mins
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
10 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
18 mins
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
59 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
3 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
5 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
6 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
6 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
6 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app