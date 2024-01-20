Gonzales Man Apprehended for Second-Degree Murder in Baton Rouge

In a swift and decisive action, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, in collaboration with the Gonzales Police Department, apprehended Obahtier Aascari Miller, a 42-year-old man, on charges of second-degree murder. The charges stem from the tragic death of Kwame Patrick Paul, a 34-year-old man found dead in a hotel room at LaQuinta Inn & Suites on Rieger Road.

Arrest and Investigation

The investigation led the deputies to Miller's residence in Gonzales, where, after the execution of a search warrant, significant evidence was unearthed. Following the discovery, Miller was promptly arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He is currently incarcerated at the Ascension Parish Jail, awaiting transportation to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Collaborative Effort

The rapid apprehension was a result of the collaborative effort between the homicide detectives of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and the Gonzales Police Department. East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux commended the teams for their efficiency and cooperation.

Public Appeal

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office (EBRSO) is continuing its investigation into the case and has made a public appeal for further information. They encourage anyone with knowledge of the case to reach out to EBRSO or the Capital Region Crime Stoppers, emphasizing the importance of public participation in ensuring justice for Kwame Patrick Paul.