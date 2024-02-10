Gone Fishing' Killings: Gail Maney Granted Third Appeal Against Murder Conviction

Gail Maney's tenacious pursuit of justice, asserting her innocence in the murder of Deane Fuller-Sandys, takes center stage as the Court of Appeal gears up to rehear her case in August 2024. The case, a complex web of allegations, witness testimonies, and police investigations, dates back to 1989 and has captivated the public's attention, particularly following the 'Gone Fishing' podcast by Stuff journalists.

The Fateful Night at Whatipu Beach

A tyre fitter by trade, Fuller-Sandys was initially believed to have drowned during a fishing trip near Whatipu Beach in West Auckland in 1989. The tragic incident, however, took a sinister turn a decade later when the police reclassified the case as a homicide. The revised narrative claimed that Fuller-Sandys was shot by Stephen Stone, a gang member, on Maney's orders, following an alleged drug theft from her home.

The Prosecution's Pillars: A House of Cards?

The prosecution's case against Maney rested on the testimony of four key witnesses, two of whom remained anonymous and were granted immunity after confessing to the rape and murder of Leah Stephens. Stephens' murder is believed to be connected to Fuller-Sandys' case, as she disappeared days after Fuller-Sandys, and her body was found in 1992.

The Road to Redemption: A Third Appeal

As Maney's appeal coincides with Stone's, who remains imprisoned for the murders of Fuller-Sandys and Stephens, the stakes are high. The third appeal, set for August 2024, represents a critical juncture in Maney's quest for justice and her steadfast assertion of innocence.