Gomez Awaits Trial Over Alleged Assassination Plot, Father Claims Innocence

In a chilling revelation of political strife, 26-year-old Naraya Gomez has been linked to an alleged assassination plot aimed at Alejo Vidal-Quadras, the founder of Spain’s far-right Vox party. The incident took place in October outside Vidal-Quadras’s Madrid residence, where he was shot in the face.

Gomez’s arrest and subsequent imprisonment

Gomez, along with his British girlfriend Sasha Brooks, was apprehended in Lanjaron, Granada, in November. Brooks was later released on bail, while Gomez was consigned to prison to await trial. His current residence is the Soto del Real prison in Madrid, infamous for housing influential and affluent individuals.

Sirio Gomez stands by his son’s innocence

Sirio Gomez, Naraya’s father, maintains his son’s innocence, citing his arrest as the unfortunate outcome of ‘a series of coincidences’. He has launched a GoFundMe page to secure better legal representation for Naraya. Sirio claims that the accusations against his son are merely conjectures, lacking solid evidence. He divulged that Naraya, a vegetarian, is struggling with the prison food and spends his time attending workshops, visiting the gym, and using the library to avoid the prison yard.

Accusations against Naraya Gomez

The police assert that Naraya played a pivotal role in the assassination plot by hiring a contract killer and assisting in the killer’s escape. They contend that CCTV footage shows Naraya’s hire car tracking Vidal-Quadras’s movements before the attack and found illegally parked afterwards.

Implications and the road ahead

The accusations against Gomez have sent shockwaves through political circles and the public alike. The incident has brought Spain’s political climate under the spotlight and raised questions about the safety of political figures. As the trial progresses, the truth behind these claims will unravel, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding the attack on Vidal-Quadras.