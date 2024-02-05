Gombe High Court Convicts Woman for N3 Million Fraud, Offers Nominal Fine Instead of Prison Time

Justice Abdul Hamid of the Gombe High Court has convicted Rose Dogara Silas Gyar on a one-count charge of fraud amounting to N3 million. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) prosecuted Gyar for defrauding Saifullahi Sani Abdullahi under the pretense of enrolling him in the Central Bank of Nigeria's Anchor Borrowers Programme for farmers.

Gyar, along with her accomplice, Mohammad Babayo Maina, had promised Abdullahi funding and farm input from the Central Bank of Nigeria in exchange for N3 million as collateral for the supposed loan. However, when Abdullahi received neither the loan nor a refund, he reported the matter to the EFCC.

The Trial and Verdict

Upon her arraignment, Gyar pleaded guilty to the charge of cheating contrary to Section 322 of the Penal Code. The prosecution requested the court to sentence her accordingly. The defense counsel, however, requested leniency, highlighting her remorse and full restitution to the victim.

Judge Hamid convicted Gyar and sentenced her to three years in prison. However, there is an alternative option of paying a fine of N20 (twenty naira) to avoid imprisonment.