Golden Roots' Dispensaries Raided: Unlicensed Cannabis Products Worth $1 Million Seized

Albuquerque, New Mexico's Cannabis Revolution Dispensary locations, once managed by Golden Roots, were the subjects of search warrants executed by the state police and the governor's Organized Crime Commission. The results of the search revealed an alarming $1 million worth of unlicensed cannabis products.

Golden Roots: A History of Regulatory Violations

Golden Roots, the former operator of these dispensaries, had already been under the scanner due to a series of regulatory violations. These included allegations of illegal cannabis acquisition from BioTrack and improper transportation methods. The state had previously ordered a halt on all commercial activities, a recall of all cannabis products, and a revocation of their license. Additionally, Golden Roots was slapped with a hefty fine of $298,972.05—the profits earned from the distribution of illegal products.

Ties to International Organized Crime?

The Organized Crime Commission is currently leading an ongoing investigation into the dispensaries, with the Tax Fraud Investigation Division providing assistance. The focus of the investigation is to uncover potential links to international organized crime—a suspicion that has cast a long shadow over the Cannabis Revolution Dispensary locations. The commission, aided by the New Mexico State Police, seized more than $1 million worth of unlicensed products during the course of their search.

The Implications of the Investigation

The findings of the investigation could have significant implications for the cannabis industry in New Mexico and beyond. The uncovering of such a large quantity of unlicensed products at recognized dispensary locations raises serious questions about the effectiveness of regulatory mechanisms. The case also underscores the potential for illegal activities within the industry, including the troubling possibility of ties to international organized crime.