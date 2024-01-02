Golden Ornamental Cockerel Returns Home After 25 Years

A two-decade-old mystery has found its resolution with the unexpected return of a golden ornamental cockerel to a small village in France. In an act that stunned the local community, the cockerel—crafted from iron and painted gold—vanished from atop an outdoor Catholic cross in Bessan, nestled between Beziers and Agde in southwestern France, back in April 1999.

A Cherished Emblem Lost and Found

The sudden disappearance of the cherished emblem left the village’s 5,500 residents in a state of bewilderment. The cockerel was more than just a decorative figure; it was an integral part of their community landscape that held symbolic significance. The absence of the golden cockerel was deeply felt, contributing to a sense of loss in the community.

Remorse and Resolution

The thief, whose identity remains undisclosed, did more than just return the stolen item. Alongside the golden cockerel, a letter addressed to the town hall was also returned. The contents of this letter were later made public by the local prosecutor. In it, the thief expressed profound remorse for the act committed 25 years ago. The letter conveyed the thief’s recognition of the wrong done and the long-standing wish to correct the past mistake.

A Community Restored

The return of the cockerel has brought a wave of relief and a sense of closure to the villagers. The past wrong has been rectified, and with the forthcoming ceremony to reinstall the golden cockerel atop the Catholic cross, the community’s symbolic landscape will be restored. The prosecutor, while making the thief’s letter public, decided to not disclose any further details about the thief or the circumstances surrounding the return. This decision stems from a desire to respect the individual’s privacy and to honor the amicable resolution of the incident.