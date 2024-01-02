en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Golden Ornamental Cockerel Returns Home After 25 Years

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:57 pm EST
Golden Ornamental Cockerel Returns Home After 25 Years

A two-decade-old mystery has found its resolution with the unexpected return of a golden ornamental cockerel to a small village in France. In an act that stunned the local community, the cockerel—crafted from iron and painted gold—vanished from atop an outdoor Catholic cross in Bessan, nestled between Beziers and Agde in southwestern France, back in April 1999.

A Cherished Emblem Lost and Found

The sudden disappearance of the cherished emblem left the village’s 5,500 residents in a state of bewilderment. The cockerel was more than just a decorative figure; it was an integral part of their community landscape that held symbolic significance. The absence of the golden cockerel was deeply felt, contributing to a sense of loss in the community.

Remorse and Resolution

The thief, whose identity remains undisclosed, did more than just return the stolen item. Alongside the golden cockerel, a letter addressed to the town hall was also returned. The contents of this letter were later made public by the local prosecutor. In it, the thief expressed profound remorse for the act committed 25 years ago. The letter conveyed the thief’s recognition of the wrong done and the long-standing wish to correct the past mistake.

A Community Restored

The return of the cockerel has brought a wave of relief and a sense of closure to the villagers. The past wrong has been rectified, and with the forthcoming ceremony to reinstall the golden cockerel atop the Catholic cross, the community’s symbolic landscape will be restored. The prosecutor, while making the thief’s letter public, decided to not disclose any further details about the thief or the circumstances surrounding the return. This decision stems from a desire to respect the individual’s privacy and to honor the amicable resolution of the incident.

0
Crime France
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Quezon City Welcomes Peaceful New Year Amid Isolated Gunfire Incident

By BNN Correspondents

Kemar Daley Pleads Guilty to Unlawful Wounding Charge

By Bijay Laxmi

New Year's Party Tragedy: Man Dies Following Altercation, Minneapolis Police Investigating

By BNN Correspondents

Minor Tribal Girl's Tragic Death Sparks Outcry in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh District

By Rafia Tasleem

Karachi Officer Assaulted by Government Official's Son: A Struggle for ...
@Crime · 2 mins
Karachi Officer Assaulted by Government Official's Son: A Struggle for ...
heart comment 0
Belleville Police Officer Allegedly Assaulted During Disturbance Call

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Belleville Police Officer Allegedly Assaulted During Disturbance Call
Good Samaritan Shot while Assisting Car Crash Victims in Michigan

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Good Samaritan Shot while Assisting Car Crash Victims in Michigan
Las Vegas Resident Charged with Second-Degree Murder Following Fentanyl Overdose

By Justice Nwafor

Las Vegas Resident Charged with Second-Degree Murder Following Fentanyl Overdose
Uttar Pradesh Man Arrested for Hate Speech Against Chief Minister

By Dil Bar Irshad

Uttar Pradesh Man Arrested for Hate Speech Against Chief Minister
Latest Headlines
World News
Manchester United in Negotiations for Jadon Sancho's Return
14 seconds
Manchester United in Negotiations for Jadon Sancho's Return
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
40 seconds
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Kansas State to conclude Nonconference Games with Faceoff against Chicago State
43 seconds
Kansas State to conclude Nonconference Games with Faceoff against Chicago State
Major League Wrestling Announces Return to Tampa with 'WAR CHAMBER'
44 seconds
Major League Wrestling Announces Return to Tampa with 'WAR CHAMBER'
Aprinox Users Face Higher Risk of Hyponatremia, Study Suggests
56 seconds
Aprinox Users Face Higher Risk of Hyponatremia, Study Suggests
Michigan and Washington Triumph in CFP Semifinals: Set for Championship Showdown
57 seconds
Michigan and Washington Triumph in CFP Semifinals: Set for Championship Showdown
Kano State Governor Refutes Rumors of SSG's Dismissal
1 min
Kano State Governor Refutes Rumors of SSG's Dismissal
Comprehensive Coverage: Kildare Live and the Leinster Leader Keep Locals Informed
1 min
Comprehensive Coverage: Kildare Live and the Leinster Leader Keep Locals Informed
Rishi Sunak's Uphill Battle Ahead of UK General Election
1 min
Rishi Sunak's Uphill Battle Ahead of UK General Election
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
40 seconds
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
4 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
37 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
2 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment
3 hours
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment
Xbox Player Banned for Year After Uploading Explicit Game Content
3 hours
Xbox Player Banned for Year After Uploading Explicit Game Content

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app