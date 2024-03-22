Gold Medals from Maritime Museum Theft Suffer Irreversible Damage, Suspect Faces Court

Two historically significant gold medals, stolen from the Maritime Museum, have been irreversibly damaged, a court in Malta heard. Justin Mallia, 25, is accused of the theft, allegedly to settle debts, but now faces charges of aggravated theft, possession of illegally acquired items, and fraud against the Maritime Museum.

Advertisment

Background of the Theft

Inspector Paul Camilleri revealed during the court proceedings that Mallia had masqueraded as an education department official to gain access to the museum during a school event. Once inside, he managed to steal the medals, awarded between 1800 and 1801 to key figures in Malta's history for their role in liberating the island from French control. Despite initially admitting to the crime to pay off a debt, Mallia later retracted his statement. The medals, valued at €400,000, were part of a newly inaugurated exhibition at the museum, which recently reopened after extensive renovations.

The Investigation and Arrest

Advertisment

Following the theft, police identified Mallia through CCTV footage. Upon confronting him at an address different from the one listed on his previous bail documents, officers recovered the damaged medals. According to Camilleri, the damage occurred while the medals were stored in a pouch with other items, leading to their significant degradation. This incident marks another legal trouble for Mallia, who had been released on bail shortly before committing the theft.

Implications of the Theft

The theft and subsequent damage to the medals have sparked discussions on the protection of cultural heritage and the consequences of such crimes. The Maritime Museum, a key repository of Malta's rich nautical history, now faces the challenge of preserving the damaged medals, which hold immense historical value. The case continues to unfold, highlighting the importance of safeguarding national treasures against the backdrop of individual desperation and criminal activity.