Gold and Silver Smuggling Operation Busted by Indian DRI Involving Ingenious Disguise

In a dramatic development, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in India has unearthed an intricate smuggling operation involving gold and silver. Seven consignments intercepted at the Foreign Post Office (FPO) in New Delhi were at the heart of this operation. Seemingly regular shipments, labeled as "Electric Current/Potential Meters" and declared as "Current Guiaor Machine," were found to conceal precious metals in a highly sophisticated manner.

The Smuggling Operation Unveiled

The consignments, which originated from Hong Kong, contained 56 electric meters. On the surface, these meters appeared functional and ordinary. However, they were suspiciously heavy, prompting DRI officials to investigate further. The discovery that ensued was startling: the black-painted outer covers of the meters, initially suspected to be made of steel, were in fact composed of a gold and silver alloy.

Disguise and Deception

The operation's level of ingenuity and meticulous execution was evident in the very composition of the alloy. In a ratio of approximately 30:70, the syndicate had cleverly alloyed gold with silver to alter its appearance and evade detection. The alloy was then used to craft electric meter covers, which were subsequently painted black as an additional layer of disguise.

Recovery and Implications

The total amount of gold and silver retrieved from the 56 back covers was 16.67 kg and 39.73 kg respectively. With an estimated market value of Rs. 10.66 crore (approximately 1.3 million USD), the seizure represents a significant dent in the operations of this well-organized syndicate. The incident underscores the relentless efforts of smuggling rings to exploit the system and the equally relentless pursuit of justice by agencies like the DRI.