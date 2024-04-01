Goa Tragedy: CEO Suchana Seth Charged in Son's Strangulation Death Amid Custody Battle

In a harrowing incident that has gripped the state of Goa, Suchana Seth, a Bengaluru-based CEO, stands accused of murdering her four-year-old son during a contentious custody dispute. The chargesheet, as per police findings, reveals the cause of death as shock and respiratory asphyxia due to strangulation, countering initial suspicions of poisoning.

Timeline of Tragedy

On the night of January 6, Suchana Seth and her son checked into Hotel Sol Banyan Grande in Candolim, North Goa, with plans to stay until January 10. However, Seth abruptly cut the visit short, citing urgent work back in Bengaluru and attempting to leave with her son's body concealed in a luggage bag. Her arrest in Karnataka's Chitradurga district marked the beginning of a complex investigation into a case that intertwines personal turmoil with criminal actions.

Custody Battle and Alleged Motives

The backdrop to this tragic event is a bitter custody battle between Seth and her estranged husband, Venkatraman P R, which saw numerous court proceedings and allegations from both sides. A note, supposedly penned by Seth and discovered with her son's body, suggested an unwillingness to return her son to his father, hinting at the immense pressures and threats she felt from her ex-husband and the legal system. However, these claims have been strongly refuted by the husband's legal representation, pointing towards an attempt by Seth to divert attention from her actions.

Investigation and Charges

With a detailed 642-page chargesheet that includes testimonies from 59 witnesses, Goa police have built a case against Seth under severe legal provisions, highlighting her calculated efforts to mislead the investigation. The absence of common poisons in the post-mortem report further solidifies the cause of death as strangulation, challenging Seth's narrative and pointing towards premeditation.

This case not only sheds light on the tragic loss of a young life but also prompts a deeper reflection on the complexities of familial disputes and the lengths to which individuals might go to resolve them. As the legal proceedings against Suchana Seth continue, the broader implications of this case on the perception of parental rights and the mechanisms of justice remain subjects of keen public and legal interest.