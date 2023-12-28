Goa Police Deploys Advanced Spot Check Teams for Year-end Festivities

In an unprecedented move to ensure public safety during the year-end celebrations, the Goa Police has deployed special teams armed with advanced narcotics detection devices. The initiative, primarily focused on the tourist hotspots of Calangute and Anjuna, comes on the eve of the popular Sunburn EDM festival, scheduled to start on December 28.

Enhanced Security Measures

The special teams, comprised of senior forensic lab experts and crime branch officials, are patrolling the areas and conducting spot checks for narcotics using Raman spectrophotometers and mobile rapid screening test systems. Their task is to identify and apprehend individuals suspected of drug peddling or consumption. This proactive measure is part of a larger security strategy that sees approximately 1,200 police personnel, including trainees and reserve forces, mobilized for narcotics control, crowd management, and noise pollution regulation.

Addressing the Festive Surge

Coordinating with the high court’s directives, Goa Police’s comprehensive strategy also includes traffic management plans designed to facilitate smooth traffic flow and adherence to noise regulations. This is particularly relevant as Goa is currently experiencing a surge in tourism, leading to increased traffic congestion and fully booked hotels.

Covid-19 Situation Under Close Watch

Furthermore, in response to the recent uptick in Covid-19 cases and the emergence of a new variant of concern, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has announced that the situation is being closely monitored. As of December 27, the state reported 16 new Covid-19 cases in a 24-hour period, bringing the total active cases to 52. The heightened security measures and increased vigilance amidst the festive cheer underscore the state’s commitment to public safety and health during these challenging times.