en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Goa Police Deploys Advanced Spot Check Teams for Year-end Festivities

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:16 am EST
Goa Police Deploys Advanced Spot Check Teams for Year-end Festivities

In an unprecedented move to ensure public safety during the year-end celebrations, the Goa Police has deployed special teams armed with advanced narcotics detection devices. The initiative, primarily focused on the tourist hotspots of Calangute and Anjuna, comes on the eve of the popular Sunburn EDM festival, scheduled to start on December 28.

Enhanced Security Measures

The special teams, comprised of senior forensic lab experts and crime branch officials, are patrolling the areas and conducting spot checks for narcotics using Raman spectrophotometers and mobile rapid screening test systems. Their task is to identify and apprehend individuals suspected of drug peddling or consumption. This proactive measure is part of a larger security strategy that sees approximately 1,200 police personnel, including trainees and reserve forces, mobilized for narcotics control, crowd management, and noise pollution regulation.

Addressing the Festive Surge

Coordinating with the high court’s directives, Goa Police’s comprehensive strategy also includes traffic management plans designed to facilitate smooth traffic flow and adherence to noise regulations. This is particularly relevant as Goa is currently experiencing a surge in tourism, leading to increased traffic congestion and fully booked hotels.

Covid-19 Situation Under Close Watch

Furthermore, in response to the recent uptick in Covid-19 cases and the emergence of a new variant of concern, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has announced that the situation is being closely monitored. As of December 27, the state reported 16 new Covid-19 cases in a 24-hour period, bringing the total active cases to 52. The heightened security measures and increased vigilance amidst the festive cheer underscore the state’s commitment to public safety and health during these challenging times.

0
Crime India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Christmas Eve Carnage: Nigeria Mourns as Plateau State Sees Over 70 Dead

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Lashkar-e-Toiba Associate Captured in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla District

By Dil Bar Irshad

Taiwanese YouTuber Chu Yu-chen Sentenced for Deepfake Pornography

By Rafia Tasleem

Fatal School Stabbing in Taipei Sparks Debate on Juvenile Justice

By Rafia Tasleem

Punjab Police Arrests Notorious Gangster Vikramjit Singh: A Blow to Or ...
@Crime · 13 mins
Punjab Police Arrests Notorious Gangster Vikramjit Singh: A Blow to Or ...
heart comment 0
Colombian Authorities Deal Major Blow to Organized Crime, Seizing ‘Clan del Golfo’ Assets

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Colombian Authorities Deal Major Blow to Organized Crime, Seizing 'Clan del Golfo' Assets
Assault in Newry Leaves Young Man Seriously Injured amidst Rising Crime in Mid Ulster

By Shivani Chauhan

Assault in Newry Leaves Young Man Seriously Injured amidst Rising Crime in Mid Ulster
Nakuru Police Seize 575 Litres of Suspected Ethanol; Two Arrested

By Israel Ojoko

Nakuru Police Seize 575 Litres of Suspected Ethanol; Two Arrested
Tragic Incident in Sheffield: Car Strikes Crowd, Leaves One Dead and Several Injured

By BNN Correspondents

Tragic Incident in Sheffield: Car Strikes Crowd, Leaves One Dead and Several Injured
Latest Headlines
World News
Dean Elgar's Near Miss Double Century Bolsters South Africa in Boxing Day Test
51 seconds
Dean Elgar's Near Miss Double Century Bolsters South Africa in Boxing Day Test
Bayelsa Governor Diri Lauds Predecessor Dickson for Political Maturity
2 mins
Bayelsa Governor Diri Lauds Predecessor Dickson for Political Maturity
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
3 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
Telangana's Praja Palana Program: Bridging the Gap Between Citizens and Government Services
4 mins
Telangana's Praja Palana Program: Bridging the Gap Between Citizens and Government Services
Canadian Scientist Pioneers New Frontier in Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance
6 mins
Canadian Scientist Pioneers New Frontier in Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance
Live Bullets or Tear Gas? Unrest Over DR Congo Election Results
6 mins
Live Bullets or Tear Gas? Unrest Over DR Congo Election Results
Veterans' Minister, TV Presenter Spar Over Veteran Homelessness
7 mins
Veterans' Minister, TV Presenter Spar Over Veteran Homelessness
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
7 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
The Power of Breakfast: Nutrition Experts Weigh In
7 mins
The Power of Breakfast: Nutrition Experts Weigh In
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
3 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
7 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
36 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
45 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
55 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
5 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
5 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app