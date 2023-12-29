en English
Crime

Goa Police Arrest Five Sunburn Festival Employees for Alleged Pass Theft

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:52 am EST
Goa Police Arrest Five Sunburn Festival Employees for Alleged Pass Theft

Five individuals associated with the organization of the Sunburn Electronic Dance Music (EDM) festival in Goa found themselves in police custody, following accusations of a significant event pass theft. The accused, all employed by the festival, allegedly stole passes worth approximately Rs 82 lakh and zealously attempted to sell them.

Swift Police Action Ensures Festival Security

Upon receiving a theft complaint from the festival organizers, the Goa police promptly sprang into action. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi confirmed the arrests, stating that the suspects were apprehended while trying to sell the stolen passes. So far, the police have managed to recover passes worth Rs 50 lakh.

Sunburn Festival: A Cultural Landmark Marred by Crime

The Sunburn festival, a vibrant three-day music event, had just kicked off in Goa when the arrests occurred. This incident is a regrettable smudge on the reputation of a festival that has become a cultural landmark, attracting music enthusiasts from across the globe. The festival organizers, in an unexpected turn of events, also announced a reduction in the duration of the festival from four to three days, following their failure to secure approval for an additional day.

Police Vigilance Extends Beyond Theft

The Goa police have not limited their vigilance to addressing theft, demonstrating a concerted effort to ensure the festival’s security and integrity. Special units have been deployed to monitor potential narcotics smuggling and consumption during the event. Furthermore, the police took stringent action when the festival exceeded sound limits, leading to the abrupt end of music and lights on one of the stages on the first day. The festival was permitted to resume, albeit with the stipulation that music volumes must adhere to the police-directed limits.

Crime India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

