Crime

Goa Murder Probe: Bengaluru CEO Suspected of Premeditated Child Killing

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:13 am EST
Goa Murder Probe: Bengaluru CEO Suspected of Premeditated Child Killing

In a chilling turn of events, the Goa police are currently investigating a high-profile murder case involving Suchana Seth, the CEO of a Bengaluru-based startup, who stands accused of killing her four-year-old child. The case, which has thrown a spotlight on the darker aspects of affluent society, is being reported on by a host of notable journalists including Arvind Ojha, Sagay Raj P, Nagarjun Dwarakanath, and Anagha Kesav.

Unraveling the Crime Scene

The investigation, currently in full swing, has the police painstakingly recreating the crime scene. Seth had checked into an apartment in Goa where she allegedly committed the unthinkable act before transporting the body to Karnataka. The post-mortem has revealed the cause of death to be suffocation, painting a distressing picture of the child’s final moments.

Sedation: A Premeditated Act?

Adding a potential layer of premeditation to the case, the authorities found two empty bottles of cough syrup in the apartment, suggesting a possible case of sedation prior to the murder. The police are now considering this evidence as they probe deeper into the motives behind the crime, with Seth’s troubled marriage also coming under scrutiny.

Investigation in Progress: Awaiting More Answers

Currently in police custody for six days, Suchana Seth is under intense interrogation as the authorities attempt to piece together the events leading to the murder. Psychological tests are being conducted on Seth to assess her mental state and possibly shed light on her motivations for committing such a heinous act. As the investigation progresses, more information is expected to emerge, revealing the full extent of this shocking crime.

Crime India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

