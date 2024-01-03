Goa Accountant Apprehended for Rs 17 Crore Fraud

In a significant breakthrough, the Porvorim police in Goa apprehended Ashok Kumar Maurya, a 43-year-old native of Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly embezzling approximately Rs 17 crore from Aditi Constructions, a prominent construction company with operations based out of Socorro, Goa. Maurya, who was employed as an accountant, was entrusted with the responsibility of maintaining company accounts, managing investments, and orchestrating daily stock trading activities.

The Unfolding of the Fraud

The embezzlement came to light when Govind Dasari, the CEO of Aditi Constructions, reported suspicious financial activities on December 28, triggering an immediate police investigation. The Porvorim police, under the leadership of PI Rahul Parab, sprang into action, conducting a detailed probe into the matter. The team, comprising PSI Mandar Parab and constables Bhikaji Parab and Nitesh Gawde, orchestrated a three-day operation in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

Investigation Leads to Arrest

Through a combination of technical information and human intelligence, coupled with the assistance of local law enforcement, the police were able to locate and arrest Maurya at Transport Nagar in Dehradun. Upon interrogation, it was revealed that Maurya had meticulously planned the fraudulent activities, taking careful measures to evade capture.

Further Investigation Underway

Maurya, now in police custody for five days, is subject to further investigation to unravel the extent of his fraudulent activities. This case serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities within corporate finance departments, reiterating the need for stringent internal audits and controls.