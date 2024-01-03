en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Goa Accountant Apprehended for Rs 17 Crore Fraud

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:29 pm EST
Goa Accountant Apprehended for Rs 17 Crore Fraud

In a significant breakthrough, the Porvorim police in Goa apprehended Ashok Kumar Maurya, a 43-year-old native of Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly embezzling approximately Rs 17 crore from Aditi Constructions, a prominent construction company with operations based out of Socorro, Goa. Maurya, who was employed as an accountant, was entrusted with the responsibility of maintaining company accounts, managing investments, and orchestrating daily stock trading activities.

The Unfolding of the Fraud

The embezzlement came to light when Govind Dasari, the CEO of Aditi Constructions, reported suspicious financial activities on December 28, triggering an immediate police investigation. The Porvorim police, under the leadership of PI Rahul Parab, sprang into action, conducting a detailed probe into the matter. The team, comprising PSI Mandar Parab and constables Bhikaji Parab and Nitesh Gawde, orchestrated a three-day operation in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

Investigation Leads to Arrest

Through a combination of technical information and human intelligence, coupled with the assistance of local law enforcement, the police were able to locate and arrest Maurya at Transport Nagar in Dehradun. Upon interrogation, it was revealed that Maurya had meticulously planned the fraudulent activities, taking careful measures to evade capture.

Further Investigation Underway

Maurya, now in police custody for five days, is subject to further investigation to unravel the extent of his fraudulent activities. This case serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities within corporate finance departments, reiterating the need for stringent internal audits and controls.

0
Crime India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
40 seconds ago
New Year's Day Tragedy: Man Fatally Shot Outside Salem Nightclub
A New Year’s Day tragedy unfolded in Salem, Oregon, as Ricardo Lopez-Cruz, a 29-year-old man was found dead from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of La Leyenda nightclub. The Salem Police Department, responding to the scene around 3:15 a.m. on Monday, began an immediate investigation into the incident. Fatal Shooting Rocks Salem Community
New Year's Day Tragedy: Man Fatally Shot Outside Salem Nightclub
Cesar Pina Seeks Plea Deal in Multimillion-Dollar Fraud Case
2 mins ago
Cesar Pina Seeks Plea Deal in Multimillion-Dollar Fraud Case
Critical Evidence from Jeffrey Epstein's Case Mysteriously Missing
3 mins ago
Critical Evidence from Jeffrey Epstein's Case Mysteriously Missing
Justice For Mohbad Group Calls for Swift Investigation into Late Singer's Death
47 seconds ago
Justice For Mohbad Group Calls for Swift Investigation into Late Singer's Death
Gibraltar School District Responds to Non-Credible Threat Against Carlson High School
2 mins ago
Gibraltar School District Responds to Non-Credible Threat Against Carlson High School
Minor Boy Detained for Derogatory Social Media Post in Vasco
2 mins ago
Minor Boy Detained for Derogatory Social Media Post in Vasco
Latest Headlines
World News
FDA Probes Potential Health Risks Linked to Weight Loss Drugs
12 seconds
FDA Probes Potential Health Risks Linked to Weight Loss Drugs
HealthEC Data Breach: 4.5 Million Personal Records Exposed
19 seconds
HealthEC Data Breach: 4.5 Million Personal Records Exposed
Seven Network Leads in Australian TV Ratings for January 3, 2024
30 seconds
Seven Network Leads in Australian TV Ratings for January 3, 2024
Blood Drive for Life: A Mother's Survival Highlights the Life-Saving Power of Donations
48 seconds
Blood Drive for Life: A Mother's Survival Highlights the Life-Saving Power of Donations
Iowa Republican Caucuses: A Crucial Milestone in the 2024 Presidential Race
48 seconds
Iowa Republican Caucuses: A Crucial Milestone in the 2024 Presidential Race
Night Owls' Lifespan Not Necessarily Shortened, Finnish Study Finds
49 seconds
Night Owls' Lifespan Not Necessarily Shortened, Finnish Study Finds
Ghost Workers and Medical Brain Drain: Nigeria's Double Whammy
1 min
Ghost Workers and Medical Brain Drain: Nigeria's Double Whammy
Louisiana Chiropractor License Suspended Over Ethical Violations
1 min
Louisiana Chiropractor License Suspended Over Ethical Violations
Mike Pompeo Criticizes Biden's Foreign Policy, Flags Weakened Deterrence
1 min
Mike Pompeo Criticizes Biden's Foreign Policy, Flags Weakened Deterrence
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
60 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app