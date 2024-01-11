Gloucestershire Couple Charged Over Death of Four-Month-Old Child

In a tragic turn of events, a couple from Gloucestershire, Jack Wheeler, aged 30, and Melissa Wilband, aged 27, stand accused of unthinkable crimes against their own four-month-old child. The infant, a resident of Newent in the Forest of Dean, was admitted to the hospital on April 12, 2020, and heartbreakingly, passed away just six days later.

Charges Against the Parents

The Gloucestershire Police have formally charged the couple with grave accusations of manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child. Wheeler, hailing from Ledbury, and Wilband, from Newent, were granted conditional bail subsequent to their charges. The charges came as a result of an intensive investigation conducted by the Gloucestershire Police's major crime investigation team.

The Investigation and Its Outcome

The investigation, led by the police's major crime team, revealed enough evidence to lead to the Crown Prosecution Service authorizing the charges against Wheeler and Wilband. The nature of the charges indicates a suspected failure on part of the parents to provide the necessary care and protection that ultimately led to the unfortunate demise of the infant.

Case Scheduled for Court

As the next step in this distressing case, Wheeler and Wilband are scheduled to appear at Gloucestershire Magistrates' Court in Cheltenham. The proceedings will begin in earnest, and the parents will face the consequences of the charges laid against them. The bereaved child's justice now rests in the hands of the legal system.