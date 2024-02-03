Gloucester Welcomes 'The Bee' in Anti-Violence Drive

Gloucester is set to play host to a powerful symbol of anti-violence, a sculpture known as the Bee, from February 16th to 20th. This event follows the impactful visit of the Knife Angel sculpture, a monument that had visited the Gloucester Cathedral a year prior, leading to a marked increase in crime-related information being reported to Crimestoppers.

The Bee's Mission

The Bee's visit to Gloucester is part of a larger campaign aimed at sparking discussions about the dangers of weapons and violence, especially among young people. Unlike the silence that often surrounds these issues, the campaign encourages individuals to speak up against violence and offer support to those at risk of engaging in violent activities.

Collaboration For Change

This initiative is the fruit of a collaboration between several local organizations and is financially supported by the Knife Angel Legacy Fund, Crimestoppers, and Gloucester BID. The sculpture will be displayed at various locations throughout Gloucester, including the 'Malevolence' exhibition, Gloucester Cathedral Green, and the Docks. Following its exhibition, the Bee will embark on a tour of educational institutions across the county to propagate its message.

Education and Awareness

A dedicated website will be launched alongside the Bee's visit, offering information about the monument and associated events. The primary aim of this platform is to promote education and awareness about anti-violence. Canon Rebecca Lloyd from Gloucester Cathedral expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming visit of the Bee, emphasizing the importance of continuing the Knife Angel's legacy in making the city safer for young people.