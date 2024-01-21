Globe Telecom Intensifies Fight Against Online Child Exploitation

In a significant move against online child exploitation, Globe Telecom Inc., one of the leading telecom giants in the Philippines, has ramped up its efforts to block access to illicit child pornography sites and content. The company reported a notable surge in its preventative measures during 2023, restricting access to 489,849 child pornography sites — a 22 percent increase compared to the 401,487 sites blocked in the preceding year.

Escalation in Site Blocking and Content Filtering

Alongside the increase in blocked sites, Globe also marked a 21.8 percent rise in the number of URLs hosting inappropriate content, totaling 486,802. The number of blocked domains saw the most significant increase, witnessing a substantial 56.5 percent growth to reach 3,047. These figures underscore the telecom giant's unwavering commitment to eradicate child exploitation from the digital world.

Multi-Pronged Strategy for Enhanced Child Protection

Globe's Chief Information Security Officer, Anton Bonifacio, emphasized the importance of a multi-faceted approach to tackle this grave issue. Bonifacio stressed the need for vigilance, awareness, and collaboration in bringing about a safer digital environment for children. He further highlighted the company's ongoing cooperation with government entities and other organizations to enhance its detection and blocking capabilities.

Legal Compliance and International Efforts

In line with the Anti-Child Pornography Act of 2009, which mandates internet service providers to implement content filtering systems, Globe has invested $2.7 million in such systems. Alongside this, the company also actively participates in the MakeITSafePH campaign, thus aligning itself with both the legal requirements and international efforts to protect children from online sexual exploitation. The urgency of these measures is further illuminated by reports from the US-based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, listing the Philippines as a significant source of online sexual abuse and exploitation of children (OSAEC) content.