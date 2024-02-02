Global Police Crack Down on Cattle Rustling, Achieving Significant Success

Police forces worldwide are actively engaged in combating a variety of criminal activities, including kidnapping, cattle rustling, and armed robbery. Their commitment has led to remarkable recoveries, as highlighted by several police commands. In a press briefing, the command's Spokesman, ASP Ahmad Rufa'i, emphasized the strategic approaches implemented under the guidance of Commissioner of Police, Ali Kaigama. These include intelligence-driven policing, visibility policing, and community engagements, contributing to significant progress.

One such accomplishment is the recovery of rustled cattle. On January 16, police officers intercepted cows and a donkey during a pursuit of unidentified armed cattle rustlers in Kware, Gada bush. The rustlers escaped, but the police's diligent search led to the rightful owner, Malami Hayatu from Yar Barade Village, Durbawa in Kware Local Government Area, identifying the cattle stolen on January 14.

Simultaneously, the Fouriesburg Stock Theft Unit recovered 11 cattle and nine calves in Reitz, Free State Province. The owner is unknown, and the brand mark is not legible. One suspect has been arrested, and the police are seeking public assistance to identify the lawful owner.

Global Efforts Against Livestock Theft

Police in Seremban detained two suspects involved in the theft of 12 cows in Felda Pasoh 3 in Batu Kikir and recovered five of the stolen cows. The suspects used blowpipe-like tools and tranquillisers to steal the cows, leading police to believe they have crippled a cattle rustling syndicate in the area.

In Samburu county, security agencies have successfully recovered 152 out of 210 livestock stolen during a banditry attack in Longewan. This recovery was attributed to the cooperation between the security team and local leaders.

Maintaining Vigilance Against Livestock Theft

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has warned that current sheep prices could make them a target for criminals.