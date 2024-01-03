en English
Crime

Global Court Roundup: From Threats to Murder, Justice is Served

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:27 am EST
Global Court Roundup: From Threats to Murder, Justice is Served

Several court rulings have made headlines across the globe, with defendants receiving sentences for crimes ranging from threatening behavior to attempted murder. In Marlborough, Colin Matley has been sentenced to 20 weeks in jail after admitting to using threatening behavior towards two women. In one of these incidents, he was found guilty of racially aggravated threats. Matley was also ordered to pay compensation for damaging a police cell, not once, but twice.

Other Crimes Across the UK

Elsewhere in the UK, Carl Lovelock of Chippenham was fined for assaulting a man. In addition to the fine, Lovelock has been ordered to pay both compensation and court costs. Another resident of Chippenham, Ewan Parrott, received a sentence for damaging a police cell and breaching post-sentence supervision. In Aberdeen, John Kissane was fined for harassing a woman with abusive messages and voicemails. Jamal Hume of Trowbridge was sentenced for stealing from a Tesco store and ordered to pay fines and compensation. Meanwhile, Robert Witney of Salisbury was hit with a driving ban and fines for operating a vehicle while disqualified and without insurance.

International Court Rulings

Outside the UK, the Court of Cassation in Jordan upheld a sentence of 12 years in prison for a man convicted of attempting to murder a taxi driver in Amman in January 2022. The defendant was found guilty of firing a machine gun at the victim’s vehicle, although the victim escaped unscathed. The Court ruled that the defendant failed to provide evidence that he was subjected to duress by the investigators.

In Iraq, a court issued a death sentence for a convicted terrorist responsible for a deadly car bomb attack in Amarah in 2007, which caused 17 deaths and 50 injuries. Two drug traffickers were also handed death sentences for possession of 3.5 kilograms of hashish, emphasizing the country’s ongoing struggle with narcotics.

American Judicial Decisions

Across the Atlantic, in the United States, death-row inmate Jorge Galindo petitioned the federal court to vacate his convictions and sentences for his part in the U.S. Bank killings in Norfolk in 2002. Despite the Nebraska Supreme Court rejecting his claims, one justice disagreed and stated that Galindo should be granted an evidentiary hearing.

In North Carolina, the life sentences without parole for Tristan Noah Borlase, convicted of killing his parents, were upheld by the appeals court. The majority opinion supported the sentencing, while the dissenting opinion argued for a new sentencing hearing.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

