Glen Police Charge Three in Organized Retail Theft: Controversy Over Bail Reform Law Ensues

In the quiet borough of Glen Rock, New York, a retail theft enterprise has been slowly unraveling. The latest addition to this series of events is Adriane Byrd, a resident of Newburg, NY who, according to Glen Police Chief Dean Ackermann, was charged with shoplifting at the Bottle King on Prospect Street. The incident, which took place on August 7, 2023, saw Byrd become the third member of what the police suspect to be an organized shoplifting ring.

A Chain of Apprehensions

Byrd’s arrest comes on the heels of two other apprehensions. Detective Lucas Doney, who led the operation, had earlier collared Miata Mitchell, a 26-year old from Poughkeepsie. Mitchell’s arrest was preceded by that of Latifah Smith, a 33-year-old Newburgh resident who was taken into custody by the Newburgh police. Smith, thus, became the inaugural defendant in a case that continues to evolve.

The Bail Reform Law Controversy

All three suspects, Byrd, Mitchell, and Smith, were released under the provisions of New Jersey’s controversial bail reform law. This law permits suspects of certain crimes to be released without bail while awaiting their trial. The decision to release the suspects has sparked a contentious debate among the public, with some arguing for the amendment of the law.

Unraveling the Theft Ring

As the Glen Police force continues their investigation, led by Detectives Sgt. James Calaski and Sgt. Greg Carter, more arrests are expected. The objective is clear: to dismantle the organized theft ring that has been plaguing businesses in Glen Rock and the surrounding regions. The case stands as a testament to the perseverance of the local police force, determined to restore peace and security to their community.