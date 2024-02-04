Glasgow Underworld Feud Resurfaces: Convicted Killer Attacked in Shotts Prison

The underbelly of Glasgow's underworld resurfaced in a grim act of vengeance as Stuart Robertson, a notorious convict and reported former enforcer for the McCluskey crime family, fell victim to an attack within the formidable walls of Shotts prison. The attack allegedly served as retribution for a crime that shook the streets of Pollok, Glasgow, 17 years ago - the ruthless shooting of underworld rival, Jim McDonald.

Decades-Long Feud Takes Another Turn

The blood-soaked tapestry of this decades-long feud traces back to 2002, with Robertson, 45, as one of its pivotal figures. The feud, spun around the axis of a drugs war, has claimed multiple lives, including Jim McDonald and his brother, Derek McDonald, who met a cruel end in 2002, succumbing to a fatal stabbing.

Robertson's involvement in this macabre dance of death was not merely a bystander's. In 2007, he found himself part of a six-car convoy on a relentless hunt for Jim McDonald. The pursuit ended at a bus stop, where Robertson, in a chilling act of cold-bloodedness, shot McDonald twice in the head.

Retribution and Revenge

But the McDonald family was not to be silenced. They sought revenge for Derek's murder, leading to the death of Kevin McCluskey, believed to be Derek's killer. The instrument of this vengeance was John McDonald, Jim and Derek's nephew. Despite the accusations, Kevin McCluskey never stood trial for Derek's death.

Before his arrest, Robertson's reign of terror continued unchecked. In a failed attempt to assault John, he stabbed a woman, adding another horrific chapter to this vendetta.

Prison Walls Do Not Keep Out the Past

Robertson's past, it seems, has followed him into the prison walls. He was targeted not just for his past murders but also for being a suspected prison informant, a crime deemed almost as severe in the world of hardened criminals. The Scottish Prison Service, maintaining its stance of neutrality, declined to comment on the incident.