Glasgow Man Faces Court on Birthday for Series of Offences

Allan McCallum, a 44-year-old Glasgow resident, celebrated his birthday in an unconventional manner – appearing in Glasgow Sheriff Court on January 10, 2024. McCallum faced a series of charges, all originating from a variety of incidents that took place in the previous year.

March 21, 2023: A Dangerous Collision

On a quiet day in March, McCallum transformed Barrachnie Road in Garrowhill into a scene of chaos. He lost control of a transit van and crashed into a lamppost, causing substantial damage to both the vehicle and the lamppost. The impact was severe enough to also damage an electricity box, leaving live wires exposed and creating a potential hazard for local residents.

Upon arrival at the scene, police found McCallum in the driver’s seat of the van, seemingly intoxicated. An empty bottle of Buckfast and vodka lay in the car, hinting at the possible cause of the crash. Fortunately, no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

March 18, 2023: Confrontation and Cocaine

In another incident that took place just a few days before the crash, McCallum was involved in an altercation at a property in Tollcross. The confrontation was with an ex-partner, and resulted in significant property damage. Upon police arrival, McCallum was also found to be in possession of cocaine, adding another charge to the growing list.

Court Appearance and Sentencing

On his birthday, McCallum pleaded guilty to several charges, including driving without care and insurance, as well as contacting ex-partners against court orders. Sheriff Allan McKay handed down a fine of £1000 and a two-year driving ban for the driving offence. Sentencing for the remaining charges will take place at a later date, after a separate trial.