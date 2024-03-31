Gisborne Crackdown Nets 10 Cars, Targets Anti-Social Drivers Over Easter Weekend

Gisborne police took decisive action against anti-social drivers during the Easter weekend, resulting in multiple vehicles impounded and numerous infringements issued. The operation highlighted the community's role in aiding law enforcement and the ongoing efforts to ensure road safety amidst rising illegal activities.

Swift Action Against Road Menace

Over the Easter weekend, Gisborne police embarked on a targeted operation to clamp down on illegal road activities. This initiative saw ten vehicles impounded between Good Friday and Saturday. Additionally, law enforcement officers issued over fifty infringement notices and apprehended individuals for drunk driving and driving while suspended. The operation not only focused on immediate road safety but also investigated fake emergency calls believed to be made by these anti-social drivers, aimed at diverting police resources.

Community Involvement and Ongoing Assessments

The local community played a crucial role in this operation, with residents reporting incidents as they occurred. Tairāwhiti police area commander Danny Kirk emphasized the value of public information in both holding offenders accountable and addressing road damage. The extent of the damage caused by these activities over the weekend is still under evaluation, with a focus on ensuring any potential hazards, such as debris and obscured road markings, are promptly addressed.

Continued Efforts and Public Encouragement

Despite the success of the weekend operation, police efforts to combat anti-social driving behaviors in Gisborne are far from over. Authorities are reviewing footage and additional information provided by the public to identify further individuals involved in these activities. The police encourage anyone witnessing illegal road actions to gather as much information as possible, including vehicle registration numbers and video evidence, and report these incidents. This collaborative approach between law enforcement and the community underscores the shared commitment to maintaining safe and respectful road usage.