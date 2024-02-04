Gilgit's Unprecedented Crackdown on Illegal Logging: A Renewed Commitment to Forest Preservation

Amid the towering peaks and verdant valleys of Gilgit, a watershed moment unfolds as authorities clampdown on illegal logging activities. As the custodian of its forest resources, the Chief Secretary of Gilgit has wielded an iron fist against the unlawful cutting of trees, leading to an unprecedented upheaval in the Forest Department's ranks.

Unleashing a Zero-Tolerance Policy

Adopting a zero-tolerance policy towards forest exploitation, the Chief Secretary has orchestrated a significant purge within the department's personnel. Ten permanent watchmen and seven forest guards have been suspended, their dereliction of duty serving as a stern reminder of the administration's newfound resolve. Their actions, glaringly in contrast to their mandate of forest preservation, have alerted the authorities to the presence of a sinister underbelly of illegal logging within the department.

Mass Dismissals in the Forest Department

In addition to the suspensions, the Forest Department has also witnessed an extensive culling of its ranks. Seventeen permanent guards and 27 temporary employees, found complicit in these illicit activities, have been summarily dismissed. Their ousting is emblematic of the zero-compromise stance adopted by the authorities to curb this environmental menace.

Further Actions and Future Commitments

Not stopping at suspensions and dismissals, the authorities have referred the cases of Foresters and Range Forest Officers (RFOs) implicated in illegal logging to the Secretary of Forests for stringent action. This move underscores the seriousness of the administration's commitment to root out the rot within. Furthermore, the Forest Department is intensifying measures in Diamer and other regions plagued by illegal logging. It has pledged to seize vehicles used for transporting illicit timber, a move that will undoubtedly disrupt the operation of this clandestine industry.

As the dust settles on this sweeping crackdown, the Forest Department, under the aegis of the Chief Secretary, stands committed to the sustainable management of forest resources. The department's resilience in the face of this adversity signals a renewed dedication to preserving the region's natural wealth and curbing the scourge of illegal logging.