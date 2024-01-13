Gilbert Goons’ Violent Attacks on Minors Spark Outrage and Concern in Phoenix

Phoenix’s East Valley is gripped by a wave of violent attacks linked to a notorious group known as the Gilbert Goons. Among their victims are minors, including Combs High School student Preston Lord, who succumbed to his injuries two days after an assault on October 28, 2023. Affected families, like that of Rick Kuehner, whose son was also assaulted by the same group, are voicing their frustration over the perceived inaction of local authorities and school administrators.

The Gilbert Goons’ Reign of Terror

Kuehner’s son, who was attacked outside an In-N-Out restaurant on August 18, 2023, was sent overseas to escape further harassment. Despite the severity of the assaults, Kuehner alleges that the offenders are merely shunted to other schools, allowing the cycle of violence to persist. He argues that more timely action from law enforcement could have potentially saved Lord’s life.

Arrests and Ongoing Investigations

On January 10, 2024, law enforcement arrested five individuals in connection with the Gilbert Goons’ attacks, charging them with aggravated assault and robbery. One of the arrested individuals admitted to being affiliated with the Gilbert Goons. However, these arrests have raised more questions than answers, with many questioning the delay in apprehending the suspects.

The Unresolved Cases and a Community’s Outcry

Despite the arrests, Kuehner and other parents are still concerned about the unresolved cases and the slow response from law enforcement. Furthermore, the community is under pressure as the investigation into the Gilbert Goons continues, with the need to address teen violence becoming increasingly urgent. The emotional and psychological trauma inflicted on the victims and their families underscores the severity of the situation.