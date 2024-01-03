Gibraltar School District Responds to Non-Credible Threat Against Carlson High School

While most of Gibraltar was enjoying a quiet winter holiday, officials in the Gibraltar School District found themselves confronting a chilling threat aimed at Carlson High School. The threat, originating from a non-student on social media, targeted the school and/or its administration, casting a shadow over the festive break.

Swift Response from Gibraltar Police Department

The Gibraltar Police Department (GPD) stood as the first line of defense against this unsettling incident. The threat was swiftly investigated, and the GPD quickly established its non-credibility. The police took appropriate actions, although Gibraltar Police Chief Rick Tanguay has yet to provide specific details regarding the nature of the threat or any potential charges.

Principal’s Message to Parents and Staff

Principal Jessica Shultz, in her communication to staff and families, expressed her gratitude towards those who reported the threat and praised the GPD’s rapid response. She further used this incident as a platform to stress the significance of treating such threats seriously. In her letter posted on parentsquare.com, Shultz emphasized the need for parents to discuss with their children the consequences of making threats. The monitoring of children’s social media activities and the reporting of any potential dangers were also urged.

Superintendent Stresses Parental Role

Superintendent Amy Conway, in a previous letter, had underscored the same points. Conway emphasized the gravity of school threats and the dire long-term consequences they could yield. She also highlighted the critical role parents play in engaging in conversations with their children about these issues, thereby fostering a safe and responsible environment.