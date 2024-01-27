Ghaziabad Contractor Arrested for Allegedly Murdering Wife in Heated Argument

In a chilling incident that unfolded in the quiet neighborhood of Govindpuram, Ghaziabad, a parking contractor named Vikas Chaudhary was apprehended for allegedly murdering his wife, Shalu, by pushing her off the third floor of their home. The tragic event occurred amidst a heated argument on an otherwise ordinary Friday night, casting a long and somber shadow over the couple's ten-year marriage.

Inside the Domestic Tragedy

The couple, residents of Krishna Kunj society, were parents to three children. The fatal argument that led to the tragedy reportedly began when Vikas, under the influence of alcohol, engaged in a physical altercation with his wife. The argument escalated to a horrifying climax when he pushed Shalu off the balcony.

Alerted by the commotion, neighbors rushed to Shalu's aid, immediately transporting her to a nearby hospital. Their efforts, however, were in vain as she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The Aftermath and Investigation

Following the incident, Shalu's cousin Anandpal lodged a complaint against Vikas and his family members – his mother Vimala, brother Akash, and Akash's wife Anju. This led to the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) for murder at the Kavi Nagar police station.

The police are currently delving into the case to unravel the trigger behind the fatal argument and subsequent murder. In their quest for truth, they are met with claims from Shalu's family members, who point to Vikas's alleged drug addiction as a potential catalyst for the mounting tension within the family.

A History of Domestic Discord

This isn't the first time the Chaudhary household had seen police intervention. A previous altercation in December had necessitated the involvement of the Pink Booth team, a police unit dedicated to handling cases of domestic violence. The incident resulted in a temporary separation, with Shalu leaving the home, only to return later after a round of mediation.

As the investigation continues, the residents of Krishna Kunj society, and the wider community of Govindpuram, wait for justice, their faith shaken by the tragic incident that claimed the life of a wife, a mother, and a neighbor, Shalu.