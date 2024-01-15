en English
Crime

Gharinda Police Apprehend Notorious Drug Dealer

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:11 pm EST
Gharinda Police Apprehend Notorious Drug Dealer

In a significant blow to the drug trade in the region, the Gharinda police have successfully apprehended a suspected narcotics dealer, Gurwinder Singh, popularly known as Lalla Suniara, hailing from Lahorimal village. This arrest follows the revelations made by two previously apprehended individuals, Gurpreet Singh from Ucha Killa, Harsha Chhinna village, and Mandeep Singh of Maude village. The duo was detained last month for possession of a substantial quantity of heroin.

Decoding the Drug Network

On December 2, 2023, Gurpreet was arrested with a staggering 500 grams of heroin. An assortment of items, including a ledger, packaging materials, and a mobile phone, were retrieved from him by the police. Mandeep, who worked as a school peon, was found in possession of 300 grams of heroin. The interrogation and investigation uncovered a complex network of drug smuggling with Gurpreet handling the cross-border smuggling operations, Mandeep serving as his courier, and Lalla Suniara acting as their supplier.

Eluding Capture

Suniara had been successfully avoiding capture for a month before his arrest. The police had been vigilant and relentless in their pursuit, and their efforts have finally paid off with Suniara’s apprehension. DSP Gurinderpal Singh Nagra of the Attari sub-division stated that the investigation is far from over. The police force expects to conduct further interrogations and anticipates additional seizures in the coming weeks.

Implications of the Arrest

The arrest of Lalla Suniara represents a significant step forward in the war against drugs. It demonstrates the commitment of the Gharinda police to eradicate the drug menace that has been plaguing the region. It also serves as a stern warning to other potential drug traffickers that the law enforcement agencies are vigilant and determined to bring them to justice.

Crime India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

