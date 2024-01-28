Ghanaian Journalists Initiate Media Blackout Against Fisheries Minister Following Alleged Attack

In an unprecedented move, journalists in Ghana have initiated a media blackout against Fisheries Minister Mavis Hawa Koomson. The blackout comes in response to an alleged attack on a local reporter by individuals purported to be supporters of the minister. The incident, which took place earlier this month, occurred during a parliamentary vetting process of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Central Region.

The Attack on a Reporter

The reporter, who is associated with Cape FM, a local radio station, was allegedly assaulted by attackers wearing T-shirts with the minister's name. The assault has sparked outrage within the media community and has led to demands for accountability.

Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, the President of the Ghana Journalists Association, has called for a complete media blackout on the activities of Minister Koomson. This blackout is seen as a strong protest against the minister's alleged involvement in the attack.

Denial and Reactions

Despite the allegations and the media blackout, Minister Koomson has denied any involvement in the incident. She has dismissed the accusations as politically motivated. Meanwhile, the NPP has criticized the media blackout directive. They have defended their stance by stating that none of the minister's team members participated in the attack.

This incident has highlighted the ongoing struggle for press freedom in Ghana and has raised questions about the safety of journalists in the country. It has also led to a renewed call for greater accountability and transparency from those in positions of power.