Crime

Germany Grapples with Persistent ATM Explosions; Over 470 Attacks This Year

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:25 am EST
Germany Grapples with Persistent ATM Explosions; Over 470 Attacks This Year

In the face of ongoing security concerns, Germany grapples with a persistent problem that has transcended into the new year: a high number of ATM explosions. The General Association of the German Insurance Industry reports a staggering 470+ attacks on ATMs across the country, following the previous year’s tally of 496. The financial repercussions are significant, with property damages from these incidents amounting to a whopping 110 million euros.

A Shift in Criminal Strategy

The recent explosion in Amstelveen underscores the severity of the issue. Criminals, using explosives, aimed to rob an ATM, causing extensive damage to nearby buildings. The ATM out of order at the time of the attack, hinting at a shift in criminal strategy. Faced with increased security measures in the Netherlands, criminals are now focusing their illicit activities on neighboring countries, including Germany.

Impacts on Citizens and Property Owners

The impacts of these attacks are far-reaching. Amstelveen’s residents were terrified and shocked by the blast, raising concerns about public safety. Many feared for their own safety and that of their children. The mayor condemned the criminal act and expressed concern for affected entrepreneurs and residents. In response to the constant threat, some property owners have elected to remove ATMs from their buildings altogether.

Persistent Challenge for Security and Financial Institutions

These incidents pose a persistent challenge for security and financial institutions. Apart from the substantial economic losses, they also reflect on the effectiveness of existing security measures to deter and prevent such criminal activities. As the number of ATM explosions remains at a high level, the need for efficient and robust security systems is more critical than ever.

Crime Germany Security
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

