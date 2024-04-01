German Police Probe Madeleine McCann Suspect's Van for DNA Clues, Linking Past Crimes

German criminal police have launched an investigation into a rental van used by Christian Brueckner, the prime suspect in the Madeleine McCann disappearance case. The white Mercedes Sprinter, which was parked outside Brueckner's property, is being examined for DNA evidence and other potential clues. Brueckner, a convicted rapist and paedophile, is currently facing trial for multiple offenses on Portugal's Algarve coast but denies all charges against him.

Background of the Investigation

The van, sourced from a dealership in Braunschweig, had been cleaned and repaired but not thoroughly wiped of DNA, according to dealership employees. This raises the possibility of finding traces of victims who might have been kept inside. Brueckner's connection to the van and his ownership of an abandoned factory near where another child, Inga Gehricke, disappeared add layers of suspicion to his already notorious profile.

Brueckner's Criminal History

Brueckner's criminal activities span several years and include disturbing crimes such as the rape of an elderly US woman in 2005, for which he is currently serving a seven-year jail sentence. His van, often seen in Braunschweig, Lower Saxony, reportedly contained a mattress used for sexual encounters. The ongoing trial in Germany aims to address numerous allegations against him, including rapes and sexual assaults committed between 2000 and 2017 on the Algarve coast.

Implications for the McCann Case

The search of Brueckner's van comes amid a renewed effort to solve the Madeleine McCann case, which has remained one of the most high-profile missing persons cases worldwide. If DNA or other evidence linking Brueckner to Madeleine's disappearance is found, it could provide a breakthrough in the investigation. The outcome of the current probe and trial may also offer closure to other victims of Brueckner's alleged crimes, shedding light on the dark web of his criminal activities.