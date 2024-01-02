en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Gerhard Ackerman’s Uphill Battle: Challenging his Conviction in Notorious Sex Abuse Case

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:28 am EST
Gerhard Ackerman’s Uphill Battle: Challenging his Conviction in Notorious Sex Abuse Case

Gerhard Ackerman, a convicted sexual predator, is embarking on a monumental quest to appeal his conviction and sentence. Ackerman, notorious for his involvement in a sex abuse ring, claims that his trial was marred by irregularities. However, the significant evidence presented against him during his trial poses a substantial obstacle in his pursuit of an appeal.

Ackerman’s Notorious Case

Gerhard Ackerman’s case gained public attention in 2023 when he was convicted for his role in a widespread sex abuse ring based in Gauteng, South Africa. The ring was marked by the involvement of notable figures, including the well-known advocate and acting judge, Paul Kennedy. Ackerman’s conviction served as a critical turning point in the scrutiny of the sex abuse ring and its far-reaching impact. The sheer volume of evidence against Ackerman is expected to be a significant challenge for him in his appeal process.

Irregularities in the Trial

Ackerman has raised allegations of irregularities during his trial, which he believes undermined the process’s integrity. Despite the heavy evidence that led to his conviction, he maintains that these alleged irregularities warrant a reevaluation of his case. His appeal application signals his intent to challenge the court’s findings.

The Uphill Battle for Appeal

As Ackerman prepares for his appeal, he faces the colossal task of disputing the substantial evidence that resulted in his conviction. The evidence, presented during his trial, painted a damning picture of his involvement in the sex abuse ring. Given the strength of this evidence, Ackerman’s quest for an appeal is set to be an uphill battle. His case continues to draw attention as the legal process unfolds, with many interested in the outcome of his appeal attempt.

0
Crime South Africa
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Violent Knife Attack at Orchard Central Marks Grim Start to New Year

By Waqas Arain

Ugandan Olympian Benjamin Kiplagat Murdered in Kenya, Two Suspects Detained

By Safak Costu

Ambush in Disputed Region Between Sudan and South Sudan Claims Six Lives

By Shivani Chauhan

Tragic Incident in North Waziristan: Six Barbers Brutally Murdered, Police Launch Investigation

By Mazhar Abbas

Tragic Incidents Unfold in Karachi: Body Found at Railway Station and ...
@Crime · 2 hours
Tragic Incidents Unfold in Karachi: Body Found at Railway Station and ...
heart comment 0
Visually Impaired Mother Pleads for Police Assistance in Finding Missing Child in Lagos

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Visually Impaired Mother Pleads for Police Assistance in Finding Missing Child in Lagos
Stolen Car Found Submerged in Melbourne Lake: An Ongoing Investigation

By Geeta Pillai

Stolen Car Found Submerged in Melbourne Lake: An Ongoing Investigation
High-Speed Chase on Hume Highway: Victorian Woman Charged, Police Officer Injured

By Geeta Pillai

High-Speed Chase on Hume Highway: Victorian Woman Charged, Police Officer Injured
WA Police Back Officer Involved in Controversial New Year’s Eve Arrest

By Geeta Pillai

WA Police Back Officer Involved in Controversial New Year's Eve Arrest
Latest Headlines
World News
The Cost of Life: A Young Man's Battle with Skin Cancer
11 mins
The Cost of Life: A Young Man's Battle with Skin Cancer
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
35 mins
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
35 mins
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
40 mins
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
48 mins
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
58 mins
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
1 hour
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
1 hour
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
The Unyielding Spirit of Joey: A Two-Year-Old's Battle with a Life-Threatening Disease
1 hour
The Unyielding Spirit of Joey: A Two-Year-Old's Battle with a Life-Threatening Disease
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
2 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
2 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
4 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
5 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
5 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
5 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app