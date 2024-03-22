Georgia Teens Escape Custody, Assault Deputy with Weapon Before Recapture

Two Georgia teenagers, 14-year-old Brandon Davis and 15-year-old Corinthian Newton, orchestrated a daring escape from custody that led to a widespread manhunt. The incident unfolded when the teens, while being transported back to a youth detention center, managed to overpower a deputy, assault him with his own gun, and flee into the woods.

Advertisment

Escape and Manhunt

The escape occurred on a Thursday afternoon near the Richmond County line as the teens were being returned to the Regional Youth Detention Center in Augusta. They complained of heat in the police vehicle, leading to an opportunity to attack the deputy, seize his gun, and eventually escape into the surrounding woods. Their bold escape prompted an immediate and substantial law enforcement response, including a police helicopter and bloodhounds to track the suspects.

Recapture and Aftermath

Advertisment

Thanks to the coordinated efforts of nearly three dozen law enforcement units, the teens were apprehended later that day, still shackled and hiding in a storage container. Bloodhounds played a crucial role in the capture by tracking the teens to their hiding spot. Despite the violent escape, the deputy involved in the incident is recovering, and the teens were taken back into custody unharmed. They now face additional charges related to their escape and assault on a law enforcement officer.

Community and Law Enforcement Response

Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams expressed gratitude for the swift response and support from both law enforcement and the community. The successful recapture of the teens underscores the risks officers face and the importance of inter-agency cooperation in maintaining public safety. The incident has sparked discussions on the security measures during the transport of detainees and the broader implications for juvenile justice procedures.

The swift and effective response to this incident demonstrates the dedication and preparedness of local law enforcement in protecting the community and ensuring that those who attempt to evade justice are promptly apprehended and held accountable for their actions.