Georgia State Sen. Clint Dixon Proposes Legislation in Response to Swatting Incident

On Christmas night, an alarming incident of ‘swatting’ targeted the home of Georgia State Sen. Clint Dixon, rattling his family and prompting a swift reaction from law enforcement. This dangerous hoax call, falsely reporting a man shooting a woman and a hostage situation at the senator’s residence, was part of a series of such incidents targeting state senators over the holiday.

Recognizing the Danger

Serving as a stark reminder of the perils public officials often face, the incident saw police officers approaching Dixon’s house with rifles, responding to the malicious false report. Dixon’s wife alerted him to the approaching officers, and his recognition of them potentially averted a tragic outcome. A subsequent bomb threat the following day further underscored the seriousness of the situation.

Legislation in Response to Swatting

In response to these incidents, Dixon is now proposing legislation to make swatting a felony on the first offense. Presently, under Georgia law, swatting is considered a high and aggravated misdemeanor. It only becomes a felony, attracting more severe penalties, if it interferes with critical infrastructure or results in harm.

Swatting – A Growing Nationwide Concern

Swatting is not just a local menace, but a growing national concern. Other senators targeted by swatting during the holiday included Senators John Albers, Kim Jackson, and Kay Kirkpatrick. Federally, swatting is illegal, and the penalties for it vary based on the severity of the incident. These penalties can include potential prison sentences ranging from five years to life.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s cybercrimes lab is investigating these incidents. The increasing prominence of swatting calls for a comprehensive examination of the laws and penalties surrounding it, providing a stronger deterrent and protecting vulnerable individuals.