Georgia Man Sentenced for Illegal Handgun Trafficking to Chicago

Georgia Man Sentenced for Mailing Handguns to Chicago

In a significant victory for Project Safe Neighborhoods, a man from Barnesville, Georgia, has been sentenced to 65 months in federal prison for illegally mailing handguns to various addresses in Chicago. The initiative, led by the Department of Justice, aims to reduce violent crime in communities across the United States.

Khalif Lee, 29, a convicted felon, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a firearm as a felon and one count of illegally mailing a firearm. The case underscores the importance of addressing illegal gun trafficking to ensure the safety of neighborhoods.

USPS Workers Uncover Suspicious Packages

The investigation into Lee's activities began when USPS workers discovered suspicious packages containing handguns at an Atlanta distribution center. Upon further examination, it was revealed that Lee resided at the address listed as the sender.

Non-licensees are prohibited from transferring firearms to non-licensed residents of another state, and handguns cannot be mailed. Lee's fingerprints were found on both packages, providing crucial evidence in the case.

The Role of Project Safe Neighborhoods

Project Safe Neighborhoods is a nationwide initiative that brings together federal, state, and local law enforcement officials, prosecutors, and community leaders to address gun violence and create safer communities. By targeting illegal gun trafficking, the program aims to reduce the number of violent crimes committed with firearms.

Lee's sentencing serves as a reminder of the ongoing efforts to crack down on illegal gun trafficking and make neighborhoods safer for all residents. The collaboration between law enforcement agencies and community partners is crucial in preventing violent crimes and ensuring the safety and well-being of communities across the country.