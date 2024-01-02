en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Georgia Inmate Sentenced to 30 Years for Orchestrating Large-Scale Drug Distribution

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:06 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:57 pm EST
Georgia Inmate Sentenced to 30 Years for Orchestrating Large-Scale Drug Distribution

On December 12, Pedro Barragan Valencia, a 46-year-old Georgia inmate and member of the Surexos criminal gang, was sentenced to over 30 years in prison. Valencia, known by the alias ‘Casper’ among others, orchestrated a sizable drug distribution operation from behind bars, dealing at least 250 kilograms of methamphetamine alongside other controlled substances including heroin and fentanyl. The U.S. District Judge Leslie Gardner handed Valencia a 400-month prison term followed by five years of supervised release. Significantly, Valencia is not eligible for parole.

Interagency Collaboration in Action

This case is a testament to the significant impact of interagency collaboration in combating drug trafficking. The investigation was a result of a cooperative effort among federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. Both U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary and FBI Atlanta Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Robert Gibbs highlighted the effectiveness of such alliances and their commitment to preventing crime in communities.

Unraveling the Drug Distribution Network

The investigation initially zeroed in on co-defendant Cornelius Leonard, the leader of an armed drug distribution organization. Through wiretaps on Leonard’s phones, law enforcement agencies uncovered connections to Valencia and the larger drug distribution network. Leonard is currently awaiting sentencing and faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Earlier Sentences and the Bigger Picture

A number of co-defendants have already faced justice, with penalties ranging from time served to 300 months in prison. This operation was part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) initiative, which aims to dismantle high-level criminal organizations that pose a threat to the United States.

0
Crime Law United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Eve Tragedy: Two Lives Cut Short in London

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Fatal Shooting Marks 55th Homicide in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for 2023

By Salman Akhtar

Aiken Man Arrested on Charges of Minor Exploitation: A CyberTipline Lead

By BNN Correspondents

Amber Alert Issued for One-Year-Old Zeynab Cherrabi El Alaoui in Montreal

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Mystery Shrouds Federal Investigation into Napa County's Waste Managem ...
@Crime · 2 mins
Mystery Shrouds Federal Investigation into Napa County's Waste Managem ...
heart comment 0
Off-Duty Officer Involved in Fatal Shooting of Suspected Shoplifter

By BNN Correspondents

Off-Duty Officer Involved in Fatal Shooting of Suspected Shoplifter
Guelph Woman Faces Charges Following Two-Day Assault Spree

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Guelph Woman Faces Charges Following Two-Day Assault Spree
Package Thefts in Linden: Police Seek Public Assistance to Identify Suspect

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Package Thefts in Linden: Police Seek Public Assistance to Identify Suspect
North Little Rock Police Hunt for Gas Station Robbery Suspects

By Ayesha Mumtaz

North Little Rock Police Hunt for Gas Station Robbery Suspects
Latest Headlines
World News
Prophet Seth Arthur Warns Ghanaian Politicians: Stop Occult Practices and Election Rigging
15 seconds
Prophet Seth Arthur Warns Ghanaian Politicians: Stop Occult Practices and Election Rigging
Pioneering Study Offers New Insights into Early Detection of Concussions in High School Athletes
2 mins
Pioneering Study Offers New Insights into Early Detection of Concussions in High School Athletes
The 'That Girl' Trend on TikTok: A Deep Dive into Online Fitness Culture
2 mins
The 'That Girl' Trend on TikTok: A Deep Dive into Online Fitness Culture
AFA Urges Cognitive Health as New Year's Resolution: Free Memory Screenings Available
2 mins
AFA Urges Cognitive Health as New Year's Resolution: Free Memory Screenings Available
CSIRO Total Wellbeing Diet Marks a Decade of Successful Weight Loss Outcomes
2 mins
CSIRO Total Wellbeing Diet Marks a Decade of Successful Weight Loss Outcomes
Nottingham Forest and Everton on the Brink of Financial Sanctions
2 mins
Nottingham Forest and Everton on the Brink of Financial Sanctions
Mason Greenwood Sent Off With a Red Card During Getafe Match
2 mins
Mason Greenwood Sent Off With a Red Card During Getafe Match
Senator Akwashiki Inaugurates Healthcare Center in Nasarawa North
2 mins
Senator Akwashiki Inaugurates Healthcare Center in Nasarawa North
Mildura Gears Up for Inaugural Riverfront Marathon
2 mins
Mildura Gears Up for Inaugural Riverfront Marathon
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
57 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
1 hour
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
1 hour
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
2 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
2 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
2 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app