Crime

Georgia Gun Owner Case Highlights Importance of Personal Protection Insurance

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:21 pm EST
Georgia Gun Owner Case Highlights Importance of Personal Protection Insurance

On a sweltering day in August 2021, Georgia gun owner Kimberly Wright found herself in a harrowing situation that would test her resolve and the power of personal protection insurance. A routine drive turned terrifying when an aggressive driver pursued her to a Walmart parking lot, brandishing a hammer in a threatening manner. But Wright, who held a permit to carry, and was a member of U.S. LawShield—a legal defense organization for gun owners—stood her ground.

The Confrontation

Wright’s assailant, spurred by road rage, attempted to attack her, an act which could have had dire consequences. However, Wright, equipped not only with her firearm but also the knowledge of her rights, drew her weapon in self-defense. The sight of the pistol caused the attacker to retreat, highlighting the efficacy of responsible gun ownership in deterring potential threats.

Legal Support in the Aftermath

In the wake of the incident, Wright contacted Matt Kilgo, an Independent Program Attorney for U.S. LawShield. Guided by Kilgo’s counsel, Wright cooperated with the police, leading to the issuance of an arrest warrant for her attacker. The assailant was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a serious offense that carries severe penalties.

Interestingly, the attacker attempted to turn the tables by accusing Wright of initiating the confrontation and pointing a pistol at her. However, this claim was swiftly dismissed with Kilgo’s cogent defense, once again underscoring the importance of legal support in such situations.

The Role of U.S. LawShield

This case brings into sharp focus the benefits of personal protection insurance like U.S. LawShield, which offers legal support for its members in self-defense situations. The attacker, who pleaded not guilty, now awaits trial, while Wright can breathe easy, knowing that she acted within her rights and has a robust legal defense team at her disposal.

A similar incident, albeit with a different outcome, occurred in Ft Wayne, Indiana, where a road rage incident escalated to shots fired, resulting in an initial felony charge for the individual who claimed self-defense. However, an Indiana judge dismissed the charges, ordering the man’s record to be expunged. The judge’s actions serve as a reminder to all motorists to handle such incidents responsibly in the future.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

